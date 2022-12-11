Govt working on low cost power generation: minister

LAHORE : Affordable power has been in sight on the back of grid augmentation and energy generation from renewable and indigenous resources, said Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Saturday.

'Present government is vigorously dealing with the challenge of reducing the cost of electricity. We are working on three-pronged strategy in this connection which include grid augmentation for reducing losses, low cost electricity generation from wind and solar in addition to power production from Thar Coal,' he said.

'Besides construction of several grid stations and transmission lines and power generation from renewable energy, we are expecting launch of Thar Coal projects having 2000 MW generation capacity of cheap power before next June,' he maintained.

On this occasion, the minister laid the foundation stone of 500 kV grid station Lahore North and 220 kV grid station Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and allied transmission lines in district Sheikhupura with a cost of around Rs24 billion.

He also inaugurated the associated transmission of QABP grid station, 4 km long Transmission Line IN / OUT from Bandala-Kala Shah Kaku Circuit -I & II. Addressing the ground-breaking ceremonies, the minister appreciated the National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC) for launching two mega projects of new grid stations and 113 km long Balloki Converter Station-500kV Lahore North – 500kV Nokhar grid station transmission line. He said that the 500 kV grid station Lahore North will play an important role to reduce system and line losses and improve the voltage profile of associated Lesco and Gepco network, which will result in the reduction of cost of electricity too. He said that the government is focusing on the production of cheap electricity from indigenous resources like Thar Coal, wind, solar and hydel. Managing Director, NTDC, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan addressed the ground-breaking ceremony and said that the Lahore North grid station project will be constructed utilising the loan from Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The minister also broke the ground for 220 kV Quaid-e-Azam Business Park grid station. The project will be completed at the cost of Rs3 billion. MD NTDC addressed the ground-breaking ceremony and said that this project will help to boost the industry being set up in the Special Economic Zone.