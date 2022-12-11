Youth Affairs Dept holds anti-drugs awareness workshop

LAHORE : Youth Affairs Department Punjab organized another awareness programme at Govt Graduate College for Women Gulberg to protect the young generation from the vicious addiction of drugs and electronic gadgets.

Additional Secretary Sports Malik Sanaullah, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Principal and Vice-Principal of Govt Graduate College for Women Gulberg, officers of Youth Affairs Department, college professors and a large number of students attended the awareness programme.

Addressing the workshop, Additional Secretary Sports Malik Sanaullah said that youth should participate in constructive activities to stay away from drugs and unnecessary use of electronic gadgets. “Department of Youth Affairs provides a suitable platform for young people to participate in positive activities”.

He further said that the Sports and Youth Affairs Department has taken several effective measures for the welfare of the youth. “Our youth must avoid the excessive use of technology and always try to use this facility for positive purposes instead of ruining their valuable time and energy in useless activities.”

He said that it is very important to spread awareness among young boys and girls about the serious harms of electronic devices and drug addiction. “The growing usage of drugs and electronic gadgets among the youth is a matter of concern and we should make collective and effective efforts in this regard without wasting any time,” he urged.

College Principal lauded the efforts of Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta for establishment of a healthy society. The students of College also expressed their views regarding the Youth Affairs Department’s valuable campaign and key measures for saving young boys and girls from the menace of drugs and electronic devices.