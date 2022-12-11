Wasa eyes Rs1b monthly collection target

LAHORE : The monthly revenue collection of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has increased to Rs75 crores while the agency was eyeing to increase its monthly collection up to Rs1 billion.

Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmad said this while chairing a weekly review meeting here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed weekly performance of development projects and revenue recovery operations.

Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmad said all development schemes should be completed on time. He expressed satisfaction over the speed of work in most of the development schemes and directed the respective Directors to give special attention to slow-moving schemes. “No negligence regarding quality in development projects will be tolerated,” MD Wasa warned.

Giving details of revenue recovery, the meeting was told that Nishtar Town recovered Rs116.52 million in November including Rs85.24 million for water and sewage and Rs31.28 million for aquafire charges.

Ravi Town recovered Rs87.93 million in November, including Rs78.47 million in water and sewerage charges and Rs9.46 million in aquifer charges. Allama Iqbal Town recovered Rs104.29 million in November, including Rs92.73 million in water and sewage charges and Rs11.56 million in aquafire charges.

Data Ganj Bakhsh Town recovered Rs79.23 million in November, including Rs70.58 million in water and sewage charges and Rs8.65 million in aquifer charges. Shalimar Town recovered Rs91.68 million in November, including Rs85.91 million in water and sewerage charges and Rs5.77 million in water aquifer charges.

Jubilee Town recovered Rs70.17 million in November, including Rs29.48 million in water and sewerage charges and Rs40.69 million in water aquifer charges. Gulberg Town recovered Rs101.62 million in November, including Rs70.58 million in water and sewerage charges and Rs31.04 million in aquifer charges.

MD Wasa ordered to resolve customer complaints on priority basis regarding billing.

He also passed instructions to expedite recovery from defaulters. He warned that disciplinary action will be taken against non-performing officers and staff.