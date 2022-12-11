PhD degrees for 5 PU scholars

LAHORE : Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars on Saturday.

Fauzia Rashid D/o Ch. Rashid Ahmad has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of History after approval of her thesis entitled ‘A History of Representative Institutions in Pakistan: Case Study of Senate (1973-77)’.

Zain ul Abadin S/o Rana Abid Farooq Khan has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Bacterial Selenium Biofortification: A Strategy to Improve Selenium Content of Crops’.

Asma Kalsoom D/o M Aslam has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Remediation Potential and Genetic Characterization of Chromate Resistant Bacteria from Tannery Wastes’, M Ahsan Hafiz S/o M Shareef in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Optimized Carboplatin Loaded Nanosponges: In-vitro Pharmaceutics and Cytotoxic Evaluations.

Sadia Khan D/o Dil Muhammad Khan got a PhD degree in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Effect of Reciprocal Teaching on Reading Comprehension, Motivation and Engagement of VII Graders in the Subject of English’.