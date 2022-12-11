Ukrainian, Russian: Nobel Peace winners slam Putin’s ‘insane’ war

OSLO: A trio from the three nations at the centre of the war in Ukraine accepted their Nobel Peace Prize on Saturday, calling for the fight to continue unabated against Russian leader Vladimir Putin´s “insane and criminal” invasion.

Jailed Belarusian rights advocate Ales Bialiatski, Russian organisation Memorial and Ukraine´s Centre for Civil Liberties (CCL) were honoured by the Nobel committee for their struggle for “human rights, democracy and peaceful co-existence” in the face of authoritarianism.

The world´s most prestigious prize for peace efforts has in no way weakened the trio´s resolve to stand up and fight.

“The people of Ukraine want peace more than anyone else in the world. But peace cannot be reached by a country under attack laying down its arms,” the head of the CCL, Oleksandra Matviichuk, said.

Founded in 2007, the CCL has documented war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops in Ukraine, including shelling of residential buildings, churches, schools and hospitals, bombings of evacuation corridors, forced displacement of people, and torture.

Due to Russian bombing of Ukraine´s energy infrastructure, Matviichuk had to write her Nobel acceptance speech by candlelight, she told AFP in an interview just hours before the ceremony.

In the nine months since the start of the Russian invasion, the CCL has documented more than 27,000 cases of alleged war crimes, which she said were “only the tip of the iceberg”.

“War turns people into numbers. We have to reclaim the names of all victims of war crimes,” she said in her speech, her voice overcome with emotion.

In Oslo´s City Hall decorated with red Siberian flowers, Matviichuk reiterated her appeal for an international tribunal to judge Putin, his ally Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and “other war criminals”.

Her Russian co-laureate Yan Rachinsky, the chairman of human rights organisation Memorial, meanwhile denounced Russia´s “imperial ambitions” inherited from the ex-Soviet Union “that still thrive today”.

Putin and his “ideological servants” have hijacked the anti-fascist struggle “for their own political interests”, he said.

Now, “resistance to Russia is called ´fascism´”, and has become “the ideological justification for the insane and criminal war of aggression against Ukraine”, he said, using harsh language considering the stiff penalties Moscow imposes on those who publicly criticise the invasion.

Founded in 1989, Memorial has for decades shed light on crimes committed by Joseph Stalin´s totalitarian regime, worked to preserve the memory of the victims, and documented human rights violations in Russia.

Meanwhile, Ukraine´s Nobel Peace Prize laureate said on Saturday her country could not achieve peace by “laying down its arms” against Russia, as she accepted her award at a ceremony in Oslo.

“The people of Ukraine want peace more than anyone else in the world. But peace cannot be reached by a country under attack laying down its arms,” the head of Ukraine´s Center for Civil Liberties (CCL), Oleksandra Matviichuk, said. “This would not be peace, but occupation.”