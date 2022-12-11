Immigration may secure population boost: Scholz

POTSDAM, Germany: Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday Germany could increase its population strongly in the years ahead as the government seeks to boost immigration to help avert labour shortages and a crisis in its pension system.
The government is working on attracting foreign workers to “keep the show on the road” despite an ageing population, making an estimated 7% rise in population to 90 million by 2070 plausible, Scholz told a citizen forum in Potsdam, near Berlin.
TEHRAN: Iran on Saturday again called in the British ambassador, marking the 15th time in less than three months a...
TEHRAN: Iran on Saturday again called in the British ambassador, marking the 15th time in less than three months a...
ALMATY, Kazakhstan: The plight of a city in Kazakhstan left without heating for over a week in temperatures that...
NEW YORK: An “unusually high concurrent spike” of virus cases in New York City, including flu and a mix of...
OSLO: A trio from the three nations at the centre of the war in Ukraine accepted their Nobel Peace Prize on Saturday,...
HONG KONG: Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai received a fresh jail sentence of five years and nine months...
Comments