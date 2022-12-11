Four killed as cyclone hits Indian state

MUMBAI: A cyclonic storm killed at least four people in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, the top state official said, as heavy rain and strong winds buffeted several districts damaging property and causing power outages.
Cyclone Mandous, which made landfall late on Friday night, damaged 185 houses and huts, Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, MK Stalin, told reporters.
The storm uprooted 400 trees in the state capital Chennai, a hub for automakers and technology firms. Nearly 25,000 people, including disaster relief personnel, were involved in the relief work, and more than 9,000 people were moved to safety in 201 relief camps, Stalin said.
