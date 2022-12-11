PTI removes UK official after Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case win against Daily Mail

LONDON: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has removed its senior UK leader Barrister Waheed Ur Rehman Mian after Shehbaz Sharif scored a historic victory against Daily Mail over a defamatory article by David Rose that had made false allegations of corruption against Sharif and his son-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf.

Barrister Waheed Ur Rehman Mian’s law firm was representing Imran Ali Yousaf in his case against Associated Newspapers Limited (publishers of Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Mail Online) while Shehbaz Sharif was represented by Carter Ruck law firm.

Barrister Waheed Ur Rehman Mian was made Deputy Secretary of PTI Office of International Chapters (OIC) a few weeks ago. He was PTI’s London President when he started representing Imran Ali Yousaf three years ago. He led negotiations with Daily Mail on behalf of Imran Ali Yousaf and always stressed that his client’s case against Daily Mail and David Rose was very strong.

A senior PTI source told this reporter that Waheed ur Rehman had directly told Imran Khan three years ago that he was representing Imran Ali Yousaf and the then prime minister raised no objection.

After Daily Mail apologised to Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Ali Yousaf through a court contract, PTI leaders raised objections internally in the party that Barrister Waheed Ur Rehman Mian, who was PTI’s Deputy Secretary of PTI Office of International Chapters until today, had harmed party’s narrative by representing Imran Ali Yousaf, Sharif’s son-in-law.

This correspondent understands that several PTI officials from the UK as well as two close friends of Imran Khan had sent complaints to him against Rehman that his legal representation against Daily Mail for Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law had seriously damaged the party after Daily Mail deleted David Rose’s article and apologised to Shehbaz Sharif for levelling false allegations of corruption.

Its only after the victory of Shehbaz Sharif that the senior leadership changes its mind and relieved Mian of his duties. When contacted by The News and Geo, Barrister Waheed Ur Rehman Mian said he had offered his resignation on Friday to the senior party leadership and to Dr Abdullah Riar, Secretary OIC. He said he stood by PTI’s narrative and will continue to work for the interests of the party. Barrister Waheed Ur Rehman Mian said after Daily Mail’s apology and retraction of allegations, he had informed the party leadership that he was ready to step away from his role if required.

“I informed the party that if my professional role as a lawyer in the UK is seen as in conflict with the party policy and if its damaging the party’s narrative then the party should consider to relieve me of my duties. I sent this message on Friday and today the notification to relieve me was issued. I welcome it and I have no issue. My support and wishes remain with the PTI and will continue.”

This reporter exclusively revealed on Thursday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had won a landslide apology and withdrawal of each and every allegation of corruption from publishers of the Mail newspapers over an article by reporter David Rose that had accused Sharif and his son-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf of stealing British taxpayers’ money.

Daily Mail publishers have deleted the article “Did the family of Pakistani politician who has become the poster boy for British overseas aid STEAL funds meant for earthquake victims, asks David Rose” - that had caused huge controversy in Pakistan when it was published on 14 July 2019 by David Rose who had especially visited Pakistan during the PTI government ahead of the publication.

The Daily Mail took down its article on Thursday within minutes after informing the court that it had decided not to go for the trial and decided to settle the case with Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Ali Yousaf.

Not just that, Daily Mail worked with Google to remove every link that contained allegations of corruption against Shehbaz Sharif, based on Daily Mail’s sensational but false article.

The agreement between Associated Newspapers, Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Ali Yousaf submitted before Justice Matthew Nicklin at the UK High Court of Justice’s Queen Bench Division informs the court that all parties have decided to withdraw their claims after it was agreed that Associated Newspapers will apologise to Sharif and his son-in-law.

The agreement informs the court the defamation dispute was brought to the court by Shehbaz Sharif after Mail on Sunday and Mail Online accused Shehbaz Sharif of corruption on 14 July 2019.

The agreement makes a reference to the trial of preliminary meaning on 5 February 2021 at UK High Court which was won by Shehbaz Sharif when Mr Justice Nicklin found that the words used in the Mail article were the highest level of defamation for Shehbaz Sharif and his son-in-law and that the newspaper must bring evidence to prove each and every allegation.

Mr Justice Nicklin had found that that Mail article alleged that “Sharif was party to and the principal beneficiary of the money laundering of tens of millions of pounds which represented the proceeds of his embezzlement, whilst he was the chief minister of Punjab, of substantial sums of public money, including a not insubstantial sum of British public money that had been paid to the province in DFID grant aid and other corrupt payments received in the form of kickbacks or commission from government run projects.”

The Daily Mail’s withdrawal of article, removal of allegations and apology to Shehbaz Sharif is an admission of withdrawal of everything in line with the findings of Justice Matthew Nicklin, as the judge found the ordinary meaning to be Chase Level-1 defamation category.

At the same meaning trial at High Court, the Mail lawyers had told the judge that the paper didn’t accuse Shehbaz Sharif of corruption and also accepted that it didn’t have the evidence of corruption but Justice Nicklin had asked the Mail lawyers to prepare for the evidence and also stated that proceedings in the UK court will have no bearings of any outcome of Shehbaz Sharif’s cases in Pakistan.

The agreement says that “ANL will permanently remove the Article from the MailOnline within 3 days of the Effective Date”.

The paper has accepted that it will also publish a clarification and retraction when Sharif’s NAB cases are decided in Pakistan.

About the apology on DFID funds allegations, the paper has told the court that it will withdraw all allegations in “the clarifications and corrections column of an edition of the Mail on Sunday, either in the edition immediately following the Effective Date or on the following Sunday (subject to reasonable editorial discretion); and “to be accessible via a link in the clarifications and corrections column of the Mailonline for a period of 24 hours (and thereafter remain in the archive) within 48 hours of the removal of the Article or the Effective Date (whichever is later) subject to reasonable editorial discretion”.

A week after the story was published, Shehbaz Sharif had announced he will take legal action against The Mail for publishing a “fabricated and misleading story”.

He had accused the paper of publishing the story “on the behest of Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar” and said that he will initiate legal proceedings against the latter two as well.

The article, written by David Rose and quoting investigators, Shahzad Akbar, Transparency International and a “confidential investigation report”, claimed that the money “stolen” by the PML-N president, between the 2005 earthquake and 2012, also came from the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID)-funded aid projects.

Shehbaz Sharif was first given a clan chit in September 2021 by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and now he has won an apology from the Associated Newspapers over a defamatory article.