UAE ‘sandwich maker’ job ad for Emiratis sparks local fury

DUBAI: An advert inviting Emiratis to apply for a “sandwich maker” job has sparked a storm with citizens decrying purportedly humiliating attempts to provide employment -- and authorities launching a probe.

The UAE Public Prosecution office said on Saturday it was opening an “immediate investigation” following a “contentious” job advert and was even “interrogating the CEO of the business”.

It didnt specify the firm or CEO, but the statement came after the Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group -- a retail giant -- advertised the position at the Subway fast food chain tailored specifically for Emirati nationals “to support the state´s efforts to localize jobs”. The vacancy announcement -- later retracted -- came ahead of a looming January deadline for private UAE-based companies with more than 50 employees to ensure that two percent of their staff are UAE nationals, on pain of fines.

“This is mockery,” one Twitter user said in response to the Subway vacancy.

Another Twitter post shared by hundreds, read: “The lack of administrative, financial and technical jobs has led to ´sandwich maker´....Oh, what an age!” Even Emirati academics were drawn into the conversation. “This post-oil transition period is proving difficult,” said Emirati researcher Mira al-Hussein.