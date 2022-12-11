Three dead after explosion in Jersey

LONDON: Three people were killed and several others were missing after a “devastating” explosion on Saturday flattened a low-rise apartment block in Jersey, authorities said.

Chief Minister Kristina Moore confirmed at least three fatalities, after a suspected gas leak around 4:00 am (0400 GMT) in the Channel island´s port capital St Helier. Security camera footage showed a fireball engulfing the three-storey, bayside building followed by thick smoke.