EU parliament graft arrests spark calls for controls over MPs

BRUSSELS: The arrest of a European Parliament vice-president and four others linked to a corruption probe implicating World Cup hosts Qatar sparked calls on Saturday for the bloc´s MPs to be held to higher standards.

“This is not an isolated incident,” said anti-corruption campaigner Transparency International.

“While this may be the most egregious case of alleged corruption the European Parliament has seen in many years, it is not an isolated incident,” said Transparency director Michiel van Hulten.

“Over many decades, the Parliament has allowed a culture of impunity to develop, with a combination of lax financial rules and controls and a complete lack of independent (or indeed any) ethics oversight.

“In many ways it has become a law unto itself,” added van Hulten, urging “root and branch” reform.

“Every serious attempt to improve accountability is blocked by the Parliament´s ruling Bureau, with the acquiescence of a majority of MEPs,” he added.

Checks on the institution are “defective”, tweeted Alberto Alemano of the College of Europe in Bruges.

Police arrested Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili on Friday hours after the four others had been detained for questioning. At least three were either Italian citizens or originally came from Italy, a source close to the case told AFP.

Kaili, 44, is the partner of one of the four, Francesco Giorgi, a parliamentary assistant with the European Parliament´s Socialists and Democrats group, said the source.