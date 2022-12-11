Young Shoaib stuns experienced Aqeel to win Federal Cup

ISLAMABAD: Young Mohammad Shoaib defeated ageing Aqeel Khan in the third set to win the Federal Cup Tennis men's singles title at the PTF/SDA Complex in front of a good crowd Saturday.

Shoaib, just 20, engaged Pakistan No 1 in long rallies to win 7-5, 3-6 (Aqeel retired). The No 2 seed was seen making the best use of the opportunity coming his way in the first set to go 1-0 up. Aqeel gave his heart out to snatch the second using all his experience.

However, the No 1 seed could not continue owing to foot trouble and conceded the final. Since heavy national tennis commitments are scheduled in the capital during the coming days, Aqeel pulled out of the final to get his leg muscles ready for Benazir Bhutto, Kulsoom Saifullah and other national events.

Shoaib got off to a flying start in the first set, taking a 2-0 lead, but Aqeel fought back to draw level, Shoaib again broke the 11th game of Aqeel and took the lead 6-5 by holding the 12th game. He then finished the set at 7-5.

In the second set, after a few closely fought games, Aqeel took complete control of the proceedings to win 6-3. The deciding set was expected to provide some exhilarating tennis but due to tiring muscles, Aqeel conceded the match.

“After losing finals of two successive events to Muzammil Murtaza and Aqeel Khan in Lahore just recently, I was aiming at going all out in the title match here. Due to stiffness, Aqeel Bhai could not continue. Hopefully, he will be fit and ready for the next nationals starting in a couple of days,” Shoaib said.

Shoaib, who usually trains with Aqeel these days, said that they are well aware of each other's game. “All credit goes to Pakistan No 1 for playing such a tough game,” he said. Shoaib pocketed Rs75,000.

Earlier in the day, Sarah Mahboob beat Noor Malik 6-2 (Retd) to win the women's singles title. Noor Malik left the match due to an elbow injury. Sarah was awarded a cash prize of Rs40,000 for winning the women's event.