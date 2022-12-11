Back to square one

This refers to the article ‘The civilization context’ (December 9, 2022) by Raoof Hasan. The article does a good job of pointing to the stained records of the members of the PDM coalition currently running the country. One could fill a small library with the catalogues of their misdeeds. However, this is nothing new. The people turned to the PTI precisely because of the corruption and crime among the traditional political establishment. Sadly, the PTI did not prove to be much better and now stands credibly accused of engaging in the same kind of shenanigans they promised to root out.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
This refers to the letter, ‘Honour crimes’ by Anees Soomro. The letter highlights how most cases of honour...
According to reports, the next general elections will cost Rs47 billion to hold. This is far too much, given our...
It has been 75 years since we won our independence and we are still struggling to find our feet. Although we were...
Of all the forms of pollution we are currently dealing with, noise pollution is discussed the least. Alongside air...
The quality of internet service in Turbat is very poor. Connections are slow and highly unreliable, leaving the people...
A glance at the state of this country is enough to prove that our leaders do not care about the economy, education and...
Comments