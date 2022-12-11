Back to square one

This refers to the article ‘The civilization context’ (December 9, 2022) by Raoof Hasan. The article does a good job of pointing to the stained records of the members of the PDM coalition currently running the country. One could fill a small library with the catalogues of their misdeeds. However, this is nothing new. The people turned to the PTI precisely because of the corruption and crime among the traditional political establishment. Sadly, the PTI did not prove to be much better and now stands credibly accused of engaging in the same kind of shenanigans they promised to root out.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi