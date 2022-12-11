Culture change

This refers to the letter, ‘Honour crimes’ (December 9, 2022) by Anees Soomro. The letter highlights how most cases of honour violence tend to go unpunished in Pakistan. This issue is a perfect case of how passing all the right laws makes no difference if our institutions lack the will or capacity to enforce them.

We need to make more fundamental cultural and social changes rather than just passing legislation every now and again. A piece of legislation without the societal will and capability to enforce it is just words on paper.

Mubarak Faryad

Khuzdar