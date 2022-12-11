Culture change

This refers to the letter, ‘Honour crimes’ (December 9, 2022) by Anees Soomro. The letter highlights how most cases of honour violence tend to go unpunished in Pakistan. This issue is a perfect case of how passing all the right laws makes no difference if our institutions lack the will or capacity to enforce them.
We need to make more fundamental cultural and social changes rather than just passing legislation every now and again. A piece of legislation without the societal will and capability to enforce it is just words on paper.
Mubarak Faryad
Khuzdar
This refers to the article ‘The civilization context’ by Raoof Hasan. The article does a good job of pointing to...
According to reports, the next general elections will cost Rs47 billion to hold. This is far too much, given our...
It has been 75 years since we won our independence and we are still struggling to find our feet. Although we were...
Of all the forms of pollution we are currently dealing with, noise pollution is discussed the least. Alongside air...
The quality of internet service in Turbat is very poor. Connections are slow and highly unreliable, leaving the people...
A glance at the state of this country is enough to prove that our leaders do not care about the economy, education and...
Comments