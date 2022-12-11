 
Expensive elections

December 11, 2022

According to reports, the next general elections will cost Rs47 billion to hold. This is far too much, given our current circumstances. Our financial position is very weak and we are still yet to recover from the damage done by the floods.

Taking this into account, holding new elections in the immediate future would be reckless and irresponsible.

Muhammad Hammad Zubari

Sukkur

