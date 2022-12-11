Assault on the ears

Of all the forms of pollution we are currently dealing with, noise pollution is discussed the least. Alongside air pollution, there is no other form of pollution that Pakistanis encounter more frequently. Living in this country, one is exposed to a never-ending orchestra of honking cars, bikes with unnecessarily loud silencers, shouting-push cart vendors and large lumbering trucks.

This is incredibly harmful for our mental well-being and likely has something to do with the elevated levels of stress among our people. It is time we started talking more about noise pollution.

Abdul Basit Khan

Islamabad