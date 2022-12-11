Disconnected

The quality of internet service in Turbat is very poor. Connections are slow and highly unreliable, leaving the people of the city unable to avail themselves of the benefits the net has to offer. In a rapidly digitizing world, having fast and stable internet connections is a prerequisite to leading a functional life.

I would request the internet service providers to invest more in improving the quality of their service. The government could encourage this process by tying tax breaks to the amount invested in upgrading and building new internet infrastructure.

Shakir KB

Turbat