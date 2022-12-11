Disconnected

The quality of internet service in Turbat is very poor. Connections are slow and highly unreliable, leaving the people of the city unable to avail themselves of the benefits the net has to offer. In a rapidly digitizing world, having fast and stable internet connections is a prerequisite to leading a functional life.
I would request the internet service providers to invest more in improving the quality of their service. The government could encourage this process by tying tax breaks to the amount invested in upgrading and building new internet infrastructure.
Shakir KB
Turbat
This refers to the article ‘The civilization context’ by Raoof Hasan. The article does a good job of pointing to...
This refers to the letter, ‘Honour crimes’ by Anees Soomro. The letter highlights how most cases of honour...
According to reports, the next general elections will cost Rs47 billion to hold. This is far too much, given our...
It has been 75 years since we won our independence and we are still struggling to find our feet. Although we were...
Of all the forms of pollution we are currently dealing with, noise pollution is discussed the least. Alongside air...
A glance at the state of this country is enough to prove that our leaders do not care about the economy, education and...
Comments