One foot out

A glance at the state of this country is enough to prove that our leaders do not care about the economy, education and law and order. Why is this so? I would argue that it is because the elite does not have much skin in the game. Much of their wealth and kin are parked abroad. Their stakes in Pakistan often pale in comparison to what they have accumulated offshore. Hence, where the ordinary Pakistani sees inflation crushing his finances, the elites see their dollars and pounds rising in value.
Most Pakistanis living in the urban centres have been robbed at least once, while many of the elite’s children are raised far from such dangers. While many Pakistanis lack the means to send their children to school, the elites have the luxury of choosing if their child attends school in Pakistan or abroad. Pakistan needs leadership with skin in the game if it wants to move forward.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
This refers to the article ‘The civilization context’ by Raoof Hasan. The article does a good job of pointing to...
This refers to the letter, ‘Honour crimes’ by Anees Soomro. The letter highlights how most cases of honour...
According to reports, the next general elections will cost Rs47 billion to hold. This is far too much, given our...
It has been 75 years since we won our independence and we are still struggling to find our feet. Although we were...
Of all the forms of pollution we are currently dealing with, noise pollution is discussed the least. Alongside air...
The quality of internet service in Turbat is very poor. Connections are slow and highly unreliable, leaving the people...
Comments