One foot out

A glance at the state of this country is enough to prove that our leaders do not care about the economy, education and law and order. Why is this so? I would argue that it is because the elite does not have much skin in the game. Much of their wealth and kin are parked abroad. Their stakes in Pakistan often pale in comparison to what they have accumulated offshore. Hence, where the ordinary Pakistani sees inflation crushing his finances, the elites see their dollars and pounds rising in value.

Most Pakistanis living in the urban centres have been robbed at least once, while many of the elite’s children are raised far from such dangers. While many Pakistanis lack the means to send their children to school, the elites have the luxury of choosing if their child attends school in Pakistan or abroad. Pakistan needs leadership with skin in the game if it wants to move forward.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad