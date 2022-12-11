Country before party

The levels of business confidence in Pakistan are at an all-time low. According to reports, Pakistan’s Business Confidence Score stands at an abysmal negative four per cent. This score appears to have closely tracked our foreign reserves, which are at their lowest levels in four years.
The dearth of forex, mainly dollars, means banks are reluctant to write letters of credit for imports, leaving many consumer goods, including perishables, to rot away at the ports. The opposing political parties need to cease their squabbles and realise they are all on the same team: team Pakistan. If this country falls apart so will they; regardless of which party they belong to.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
