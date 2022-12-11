Anti-people rules

Rules and regulations ought to be framed such that they make life easier for ordinary people. Unsurprisingly, this is not the case in Pakistan. Laws and regulations aimed at solving some problems rarely do and, instead, create new ones of their own. An example of this is the PTA’s new approval charges for imported cell phones.
Without paying these hefty charges, the phones will become unusable. One might guess that this charge is meant to somehow support the local phone industry or help meet some revenue target. However, it is very unlikely to accomplish either and, ultimately, has only put another strain on the finances of ordinary people. The PTA should either withdraw these charges or reduce them.
Faisal Ansar
Karachi
This refers to the article ‘The civilization context’ by Raoof Hasan. The article does a good job of pointing to...
This refers to the letter, ‘Honour crimes’ by Anees Soomro. The letter highlights how most cases of honour...
According to reports, the next general elections will cost Rs47 billion to hold. This is far too much, given our...
It has been 75 years since we won our independence and we are still struggling to find our feet. Although we were...
Of all the forms of pollution we are currently dealing with, noise pollution is discussed the least. Alongside air...
The quality of internet service in Turbat is very poor. Connections are slow and highly unreliable, leaving the people...
Comments