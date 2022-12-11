Anti-people rules

Rules and regulations ought to be framed such that they make life easier for ordinary people. Unsurprisingly, this is not the case in Pakistan. Laws and regulations aimed at solving some problems rarely do and, instead, create new ones of their own. An example of this is the PTA’s new approval charges for imported cell phones.

Without paying these hefty charges, the phones will become unusable. One might guess that this charge is meant to somehow support the local phone industry or help meet some revenue target. However, it is very unlikely to accomplish either and, ultimately, has only put another strain on the finances of ordinary people. The PTA should either withdraw these charges or reduce them.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi