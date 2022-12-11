Manna fromheaven

It has recently been reported that both Russia and Iran have agreed to sell Pakistan oil and natural gas at discounted rates. We must seize this opportunity. Pakistanis are being bled dry at the pump and by the power companies; any further increase in petrol or energy prices will lead to an epidemic of bankruptcy.

This news finally gives us some reason to celebrate and hope that things can get better. The government should seal the deal and not let us down.

Tayab Jummah

Turbat