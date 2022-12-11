Journalists Panel wins CRA elections

The Journalists Panel won the Crime Reporters Association (CRA) polls held at the Karachi Press Club on Saturday.

As per the results, Kashif Hashmi of the Journalists Panel became president of the CRA with 82 votes by defeating the United Panel’s Sameer Qureshi, who finished second with 69 marks.

Mohammad Salman won the vice-president’s post with 79 votes, while Raza Jafri came second by polling 78 votes. Rajab Ali got 80 votes and was elected as treasurer, while his opponent Nazar Rizvi bagged 60 votes. Rehan Khan Chishti was elected secretary of the CRA with 80 votes and Amir Majeed received 74 votes.

Fayyaz Younis got 86 votes and Babar Saleem polled 60 votes for joint secretary, while Atif Raza secured 76 votes while Khurram Gulzar polled 67 votes for the post of Information secretary. The elected governing body members are: Faizan Jalees, who polled 89 votes; Asad Ali with 79 and Azfar Waqas 78 votes; Bilal Khan got 78 votes; Saulat Jafri 77 voted; Akram Qureshi 74 votes and Abdul Rehman Farooqi 69 votes.