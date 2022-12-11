Another lie of PTI has been exposed: Sharjeel

Reacting to the tweet of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry claiming that the Sindh chief minister’s plane has been sent to Quetta to arrest Azam Swati, Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said on Saturday that another lie of the PTI has been exposed.
A statement quoted Memon as saying that the CM’s plane has been grounded for the past many days due to a technical fault, so the aircraft cannot be used.
He said the PTI has continued their habit of uttering lies through their latest tweet that contains baseless allegations. The PTI is under the obligation to either prove their allegation or apologise to the people for making yet another false statement, he added.
The Journalists Panel won the Crime Reporters Association polls held at the Karachi Press Club on Saturday.As per the...
The US Consulate General in Karachi marked the conclusion of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence with a...
The Sindh High Court has directed the Sindh Child Protection Authority director general and others to submit a...
The Special Investigation Unit of the Sindh Police on Saturday busted a gang of robbers and arrested its four...
A talk on Persian poet and mystic Jalaluddin Rumi, also known as Maulana Rum, along with rendition of his poetry at...
An anti-terrorism court has awarded a collective sentence of 20 years in prison to a rickshaw driver in cases...
Comments