Four arrested as SIU busts robbers’ gang

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Sindh Police on Saturday busted a gang of robbers and arrested its four members.

According to the SIU spokesperson, the arrests were made during a raid conducted on a tip-off on Korangi Road. The suspects were identified as Kamran alias Kami, Anwar Haq alias Ehsan, Ghulam Muhammad, and Jazib Ali. The police recovered Rs150,000 looted cash from their possession.

The suspects confessed to their invovlment in robbing people who came out of banks after withdrawing cash in various localities, including Tariq Road, Ferozabad, Sharae Faisal, Korangi, Qayyumabad and Boat Basin.

The police said that during a cash-snatching bid earlier this year in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, one of their companions, Riaz, was also killed, while Kamran, Ghulam and Ghulam Hussain were arrested. The case of the incident was registered at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.

Minor boy drowns

A minor boy drowned after he slipped into Gujjar Nullah in North Nazimabad’s Kauser Niazi Colony on Wednesday.

According to police, two minor cousins were playing when they fell into the nullah. Locals took immediate action and saved 10-year-old Aimal, son of Mobin, while eight-year-old Malik, son of Faisal dorwned.