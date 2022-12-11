Rickshaw driver jailed for robbing passengers

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has awarded a collective sentence of 20 years in prison to a rickshaw driver in cases pertaining to an encounter with police, terrorism and possession of an unlicensed weapon.

Waseem Usman, said to be involved in robbing passengers on his rickshaw, was found guilty of engaging in a shoot-out with policemen with an intention to kill them and causing terrorism within the jurisdiction of the Baghdadi police station.

The ATC-VIII judge announced the verdict he had earlier reserved after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides. The trial was held in the judicial complex inside the central prison.

The judge ordered the convict to pay a collective fine of Rs22,000 and in case of default, he would have to suffer additional imprisonment of 14 months. The convict was sent back to the prison to serve out the sentences that would run concurrently.

The judge observed that the prosecution had succeeded in proving beyond any shadow of doubt its case against the accused who outright failed to disprove the version of the prosecution that was fully supported by all the pieces of

evidence brought on record.

The state prosecutor argued that the accused was a habitual offender and used to rob innocent passengers on his rickshaw. He added that the accused created a sense of insecurity in the area by firing shots at the police party.

On the other hand, the defence counsel contended that his client was innocent and had falsely been implicated in this case.