Govt urged to set up housing bank

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at the 1st International Housing EXPO 22 urged the government for setting up a housing bank to promote low cost housing for the low income segments.

Various dignitaries visited the expo on its second day being organised by the ministry of Housing and Works in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

Former member National Assembly and PML-N leader Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar and Chakkrid Kraichaiwong, ambassador of Thailand, Nguyen Tien Phong, ambassador of Vietnam, Khazar Farhadov, ambassador of Azerbaijan, and Dilshad Senor, ambassador of Northern Cyprus visited the expo.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, president of ICCI and Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, secretary at the ministry of Housing and Works took the visiting dignitaries to the stalls put up for display in the expo.

The visiting guests took interest in the products and projects displayed in the expo and highly appreciated the ministry of Housing and Works and ICCI for organising the expo. Panel discussions were also held on the sidelines of the expo.

The first session was held on ‘Low Cost Housing and Financing Frameworks’ and second session on ‘Urban Governance, Urban Development and Regulation’' with panelists Waseem Hayat Bajwa, member planning and design at CDA, Emma Ahmed, director of Altair International, and Naveed Iftikhar, co-founder at Atom Camp.

The panelists gave proposals to promote low cost housing in the country and urged the government to consider setting up a housing bank to promote low cost housing for low income segments.