EFP extends support to SAFE

SINGAPORE: Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) vice president Zaki Ahmed Khan has assured that the federation would extend its full support for enabling the South Asian Forum of Employers (SAFE), in a meeting of SAFE on the sidelines of the 17th Asia Pacific Regional Meeting (APRM) at Singapore, a statement said on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by Ram Chandra, president of Nepal Chamber of Commerce and current president of SAFE, who expressed a gratitude to Dutch Employers' Cooperation Programme (DECP) for supporting SAFE for over a decade.

Since DECP was not in a position to continue its support due to structural changes, it was resolved that SAFE would be continued as an institution on a self-sustainable basis.

Farooq Ahmed, secretary general of BD Employers South Asian Forum of Employers’ Federation paid special tribute to Majyd Aziz for his contribution in reactivating SAFE as its first president. The meeting resolved to continue his legacy and strengthen SAFE as the voice of employers on important issues confronting the region, according to the EFP statement.

It was decided to hold the next meeting on the side-lines of the Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships meeting at Malaysia in January 2023 in which the presidentship of SAFE to be passed on to India.