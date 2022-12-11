Gold posts more gains

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs200 per tola on Saturday to reach another record high in the country.

Jewellers said instability in the Pak rupee against the US dollar and an increase in the international market were major reasons behind gold touching the peak.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs167,300 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs171 to Rs143,432.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $3 to $1,797 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,890 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,620.37.