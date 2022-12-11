Gold posts more gains

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs200 per tola on Saturday to reach another record high in the country.
Jewellers said instability in the Pak rupee against the US dollar and an increase in the international market were major reasons behind gold touching the peak.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs167,300 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs171 to Rs143,432.
In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $3 to $1,797 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,890 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,620.37.
ISLAMABAD: Speakers at the 1st International Housing EXPO 22 urged the government for setting up a housing bank to...
SINGAPORE: Employers’ Federation of Pakistan vice president Zaki Ahmed Khan has assured that the federation would...
Berkeley: Over the past six weeks or so, U.S. mortgage rates have fallen, stock prices are up, and yields on corporate...
LAHORE: Corruption occurs as a consequence of bad governance. Corruption would vanish if we improved the rule of law...
MOSCOW: Russia's current account surplus more than doubled year-on-year to $225.7 billion in January-November from...
KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue chairman Asim Ahmad on Saturday directed chief commissioners of Inland Revenue ...
Comments