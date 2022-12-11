Chief commissioners directed to meet December collection target

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Asim Ahmad on Saturday directed chief commissioners of Inland Revenue (CCIRs) and chief collectors of Customs to make all-out efforts to meet the revenue collection target of December, 2022 as well as the second quarter of the financial year 2022-23, a statement said.

The FBR chief visited the Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) and Customs House Karachi to review the performance of all chief commissioners on the targets assigned for revenue collection.

During the meeting, the CCIRs outlined the projection and strategies for achieving the budgetary target for the current month and the Q2FY23. They also presented workable strategies for achieving the targets.

The FBR chairman directed all CCIRs to effectively safeguard the revenue and meet the budgetary targets fixed both for the current month and 2nd quarter ending December 31, 2022.

He stated that facilitation of taxpayers would ensure successful implementation of the policies of the FBR.

Ahmad also emphasised that pending issues of the taxpayers must be resolved on priority, directing the CCIRs to effectively pursue the pending revenue cases in the courts to safeguard the revenue.

In the meeting with chief collectors and director generals of Customs at Customs House Karachi, the FBR chairman stressed upon the Customs field formations to devise a comprehensive strategy to achieve the overall revenue targets set for the month of December so that the first half of current financial year could end on a high note.

The chief collectors informed that in the last five months the Customs field formations had strived hard to achieve the revenue targets despite import compression on account of multiple

regulations introduced by the government to address the current account deficit issue.

They also informed about the efforts being made to curb the mis-invoicing/under invoicing phenomenon by revolutionising the valuation methods and assessment approach. In that regard, multiple valuation rulings have been revised besides issuance of several new valuation rulings.

The anti-smuggling policy also came under discussion, where it was apprised that zero tolerance policy had been adopted to curb the menace of smuggling as well as to safeguard the border areas from that phenomenon.