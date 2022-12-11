Stocks to stay around IMF, Saudi support

Pakistan stocks dropped by one percent due to political and economic uncertainty, coupled with unclear talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the deal, analysts said, expecting a similar week ahead if the stalemate continues.

“The equity bourse is expected to remain range-bound in the upcoming week as market participants will remain cautious due to the political noise in the country,” said a report of Arif Habib Ltd, a brokerage house. “Furthermore, any positive news coming from Saudi Arabia and IMF 9th review will benefit the market.”

In the outgoing week, the market remained jittery, even though Pakistan repaid its $1 billion international bond on time and Saudi Arabia extended its $3 billion deposit to the SBP.

The report said that the market remained under pressure this week mainly due to uncertainty over the IMF deal and political noise. “However, the market turned positive midweek as Russia agreed to sell oil to Pakistan at a discounted price, but this positive momentum did not sustain,” it reported.

Furthermore, SBP’s foreign exchange reserves data showcased a decline of $784 million hitting nearly a four-year low of $6.72 billion. With this, the rupee depreciated during the week against the greenback, dropping by Re0.71 or 0.32 percent week-on-week to settle at Rs224.4.

The market closed at 42,150 points, down by 452 points (-1.1 percent WoW). Average volumes clocked in at 180 million shares (up 11 percent WoW) while the average value traded settled at $18 million (down 22 percent WoW).

Foreign selling clocked in at $6.3 million compared to a net buy of $6.6 million last week. Major selling was witnessed in commercial banks ($10.3 million), cements ($0.2 million), and all other sectors ($0.5 million). On the local front, buying was reported by individuals ($8.8 million) followed by insurance companies ($1.3 million).

Sector-wise negative contributions came from cements (109 points), power generation and distribution (61 points), pharmaceuticals (60 points), technology and communication (57 points) and automobile assemblers (45 points). Scrip-wise negative contributors were Habib Bank (55 points), Systems Limited (54 points), Hubco (50 points), Meezan Bank (43 points) and Millat Tractors (36 points).

Whereas, sectors which contributed positively included miscellaneous (131 points) and automobile parts and accessories (3 points). Meanwhile, scrip-wise positive contributions came from Pakistan Services (137 points), Bank Al Habib (33 points), United Bank (27 points), Bank Alfalah (12 points) and Habib Metropolitan Bank (11 points).

According to Topline Securities, attributed the decline to delay in the IMF tranche as the stalemate continued between the fund and government on policies and reforms required to bring the bailout programme back on track. Dwindling foreign reserves (SBP reserves $6.715 billion as of the week ended December 2) on international debt repayment also weighed down on investor sentiment, it reported.

Other major news of the week included; oil prices slumping to pre-Ukraine crisis levels, Economic Coordination Committee asking the power division to resolve K-Electric issues; initiation of talks by an Emirati firm to buy Telenor Pakistan, and new estimates placing flood losses at $46 billion.

Besides, gold and silver prices reached an all-time high rate in Pakistan because of the rupee’s instability and an increase in the international market. Stakeholders said that since the rupee was unstable, investors found safe havens in the shape of commodities.