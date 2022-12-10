‘Zindagi Tera Shukria’: Salim Saifullah launches autobiography

PESHAWAR: Senior politician and former parliamentarian Salim Saifullah Khan has launched his autobiography titled ‘Zindagi Tera Shukria’.

The launching ceremony was held in a local hotel with former Chairman Senate Wasim Sajjad as chief guest while Lt-Gen (Retd) Ali Kuli Khan Khattak presided over the book launching session.

Salim Saifullah was born in an affluent family of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 7, 1948. His father Barrister Saifullah Khan was a renowned lawyer, politician and businessman of his era while his mother Kulsoom Saifullah also belonged to a well-known political family.

He got his early education from Peshawar and later went to the United States for higher education.

After returning to Pakistan, he joined his mother to assist her in running their family business and also joined various business-related associations.

From 1974 to 1976, he was Chairman of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) KP Zone.

In 1978, he was elevated as chairman of the national level APTMA while in 1973 he was made a member of the public sector Pakistan Advisory Council for Economic Affairs.

Salim Saifullah also remained part of the Ziaul Haq military regime as provincial minister and then during the period of 1990-1993. In 1985, he was elected member of the Senate of Pakistan and remained federal minister for Commerce and later Federal Minister for Housing & Works.

During the military government of General Pervez Musharraf, he remained the provincial president of PML-Q and was later elevated as its central Secretary General.

The book covers all political ups and downs, which occurred during his 50-year long political career particularly during the governments of Mohammad Khan Junejo, two terms of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif followed by the military dictatorship of Pervez Musharraf.

Former chief minister Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, former governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, senior parliamentarian Farhatullah Babar, former federal minister Najmuddin Khan, former chief secretary KP Shakeel Durrani and brothers and other family members of the writer and a large number of people from all segments of society attended the ceremony.