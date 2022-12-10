3 crushed to death by train in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A young man and two minor sisters were crushed to death by an express train near the Darul Uloom Haqqania railway crossing in Akora Khattak, eyewitnesses said on Friday.
It was learnt that the Rahman Baba Express, which was going to Peshawar, hit the two minor sisters who were playing on the railway track. They died on the spot.
The girls were playing on the track when they were hit by the train.
A passerby, who tried to rescue the two sisters, also lost his life while attempting to save them. He also died instantly.
The officials of Rescue 1122 arrived at the spot and shifted the three bodies to the district headquarters hospital in Nowshera.
The victims were identified as Adnan Khan, son of Tahir Khan, and the two sisters Sana Bibi aged five and her three-year-old sister Meena, daughters of one Sanaullah, a resident of Hakimabad locality in Nowshera.
