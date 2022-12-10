‘Strong LGs ensure improved social services’

ISLAMABAD: “Strong local governments ensure improved social services and for that, we need a strong vision and ambition for implementation of local governance,” said Ayesha Bano, MPA and parliamentary secretary, Higher Education, KP, during a session on making local governments incharge of social services delivery.

The session was organized on Friday by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with the USAID (NPI EXPAND HDA Program) during the 25th Sustainable Development Conference (SDC) in Islamabad.

She said the KP government had improved the status of education in the province by different local frameworks.

Inayatullah, MPA, KP, and former minister for Local Governments, KP, elaborated during the session that local governance had the most important function of monitoring of social services delivery where councils needed support and capacity building. Javed Malik, programme director, Malala Fund Pakistan, highlighted political barriers with the local government system.

There were issues of limitation, delimitation, litigation and process and security situation. Dr Shandana Khan Mohmand, cluster leader and RF, IDS, UK, said the problems of inclusivity of women in local governments, indirect elections, lack of accountability, reluctant behaviour and immobilization of women were fundamental issues in political space.

Dr Saeed Gul, DG, Provincial HSA, KP, informed about the establishment of District Health Authorities in KP to improve the delivery of health services at the local level. Mentioning the best practices of Pink Buses and Meal Programme in schools of Gilgit-Baltistan, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, chief secretary, Gilgit-Baltistan, urged community mobilization at the local level.