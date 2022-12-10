ADR Act extended to entire KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has extended KP Alternate Dispute Resolution Act, 2020 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Act No. XIVIII to the entire province.

This was announced during a meeting on the

Alternative Dispute Resolution Act 2020 here at the Home and Tribal Affairs Department here on Friday.

The act was earlier enforced in 16 districts of the province and extended to the remaining 19 districts, curtailing the burden of cases on courts and improving the law and order situation in the province.

Under the act, arbitration committees of 50 members have been established in each district while the Home and Tribal Affairs Department is empowered to increase the number of arbitrators on the committee.

The Home and Tribal Affairs Department has issued a formal notification for the extension of the act to the entire province.