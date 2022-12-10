Cities Improvement Project to ensure municipal services, says CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the Cities Improvement Project (KP-CIP) as flagship initiative which on completion would resolve the issues related to municipal services.

A handout on Friday quoted the chief minister as having said that provision of clean drinking water, sanitation and solid waste management in the major cities of the province would be ensured.

He said under the first phase of the project, physical work on various development projects has been initiated and that would be completed on a priority basis.

The chief minister said the KP-CIP is worth more than Rs 100 billion project and is aimed at streamlining the overall system of municipal services in accordance with contemporary needs

He maintained that despite multiple challenges like corona pandemic, floods and fiscal constraints created by the Centre, the KP government did not compromise on the welfare and development of the people.

“Development activities are in full swing in all the regions, including newly merged tribal areas. All available resources are being utilized to make sure that the ongoing development projects are completed within the stipulated timelines,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the chief minister during his recent visits to Abbottabad and Kohat, performed the groundbreaking of seven different projects under KP-CIP which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs23 billion.

The chief minister recently launched the work on the rehabilitation of the Water Supply System and the establishment of a water treatment plant in Abbottabad. Other projects launched there included the construction of Sherwan Adventure Family Park and cricket ground and the uplift of the old bazaar.

During his recent visit to Kohat, he performed the groundbreaking of a flagship project for the improvement of the sewerage system, establishment of a new sewage treatment plant at Kotal Township in Kohat and improvement and rehabilitation of the Water Supply System.

Mahmood Khan launched work on the Women Business Development and Community Centre (WBDCC) in Kohat and the development of a recreational park and other allied facilities in the Sports Complex Kohat.