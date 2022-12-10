Cop suspended over faulty probe

TIMERGARA: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand division Sajjad Khan has issued suspension orders of an investigating officer, head constable Bakht Baidar, for carrying out poor investigation in the case of a driver who sustained injuries after he was hit by a speeding pick-up near Chakdara.

A statement issued here on Friday said that the RPO reprimanded the in-charge investigation and other officials and directed the DPO Dir Lower to re-consider the entire case. The RPO also issued orders to the district police officer (DPO) Lower Dir to reconsider the case according to the actual facts and directed him to fulfill all legal requirements to provide justice to the victim and furnish the report to his office.

A few months ago, one Taz Hussain, a resident of Amandra Batkhela, was driving on the main road, after loading his vehicle when his vehicle was suddenly hit by a high-speeding pick-up (Datsun) coming from the opposite direction, as a result of which he sustained serious injuries. The local police lodged a report of the incident and blamed the injured person for the accident while ignoring the real accused who was driving the pick-up, prompting the victim to approach the RPO.