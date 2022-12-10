Human rights day marked

Islamabad : Residents of the Family Protection and Rehabilitation Centre for Women (FP&RCW) performed skits to highlight the importance of human rights on at an event organised by the Ministry of Human Rights to commemorate International Human Rights Day at FP&RCW on Friday.

The event was organised in collaboration with United Nation Development Programme (UNDP). The annual commemoration of this day by the Ministry of Human Rights signifies the progress achieved in realising equality, justice and non-discrimination, as this day is a reminder of the need to both preserve this gain and to redouble efforts in empowering those whose rights remain unrealised, whose freedom remain under attack.

Minister for Human Rights Riaz-ud din Pirzada was the chief guest on the occasion.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Human Rights, senior officers of MoHR, members of civil society and survivors of domestic violence also participated in the celebration of International Human Rights Day. Federal Minister addressed the occasion and said that this day is an occasion to uphold human dignity and to promote the human rights without any discrimination. He pledged that Government will do everything for the protection of rights of every human. He appreciated the performance of survivors’ children for presenting a beautiful programme on International Human Rights Day.

Secretary MoHR, on this occasion, mentioned that this day reminds us of the plight of all human beings who are facing the violence of any kind.

The minister appraised the audience about different steps which have been taken by the Government, to protect and promote human rights in Pakistan. Minister shared that protection of human rights is the top priority of the incumbent Government beside the implementation of existing laws, new laws are being formulated. The minister, as well as the participants, showed their deep concern over massive human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.