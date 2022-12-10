Pakistan requires smog policy based on transformative approach

Islamabad : Pakistan requires a national smog policy that must be based on transformative approach rather than piecemeal measures as witnessed in last many years.

The government needs to invest in public transport and clean energy instead of intermittently shutting down offenders. It should announce a cut-off date for the compulsory installation of vehicular pollution control devices (catalytic converters).

The major issue that cities like Islamabad face is photochemical smog. In the winter months, smog occurs mainly when there is an excess of particulate matter and Sulphur dioxide.

The reasons for smog in Islamabad are vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, fossil-fuel-fired power stations, waste-burning, and coal burned brick kilns.

Reductions in speed limits and pulling specific percentage of vehicles off the roads are some of the more drastic measures that can be made in the coming years.

Ad hoc actions to firefight the problem on a temporary rather than a sustainable basis yielded no results. The failure to take durable measures to improve the air quality has inflicted long-term harm on public health, putting people at greater risk for diseases.

An official has said “The federal government is fully alive to the smog issue and it has been constantly coordinating with provincial departments to address it at the earliest. We have taken various steps to tackle this issue in major cities like Islamabad and Lahore and the situation is improving with the passage of time.”

He said “I think Pakistan will be able to cope with the challenge of smog but, if needed, we will not hesitate to launch a national smog policy. It is not only posing threat to the health of the people but also causing adverse effects on the economy.”