Training on ‘integrated rainwater’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) organised five days technical training program on ‘Integrated Rainwater’ for 1st Batch.

RCRWR is implementing a UN-Habitat sponsored project titled ‘Enhance Community, Local and National-Level Urban Climate Change Resilience to Water Scarcity, caused by floods and droughts in Rawalpindi and Nowshera, Pakistan’ in partnership with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Ministry of Climate Change.

Under this project, PCRWR will provide training to the 100 staff members of different public sector Authorities Having Jurisdictions, said a press release.

In this regard, the 1st batch of four technical training programs on ‘Integrated Rainwater Harvesting Techniques to Mitigate Urban Flooding’ was successfully organised from 5 to 9, December 2022, wherein nominated technical staff from Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rawalpindi, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Nowshera, NDMA, Shehersaz and UN-Habitat, Pakistan actively participated.