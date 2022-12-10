Punjab govt to double loan capital to Rs20m

LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided doubling the upper limit of subsidised loans under the Punjab Employment Scheme to Rs20 million from Rs10 million in order to promote economic activities and increase employment in the province.

The decision was made in the Ministerial Steering Committee meeting of Punjab Employment Scheme in the Finance Department here Friday. The meeting was chaired by the Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari attended by Special Secretary Finance Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Secretary Industries Sohail Ashraf, Punjab Small Industries Corporation MD and representatives of Bank of Punjab while Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood participated through zoom link.

The government has also extended the loan repayment period. Under the scheme, the borrowers will be able to repay their loan within a period of five to eight years. The objective of these subsidised loans provided at very low markup is to reduce the hardships of the common man by providing employment.

Punjab Small Industries MD while giving a detailed briefing on the progress of the Punjab Employment Scheme said that 2,944 loans of Rs2.961 billion have been distributed under the scheme. The highest number of beneficiaries of the scheme are applicants from Rahim Yar Khan. Apart from this, residents of Bahawalpur, Lahore, Multan and Muzaffargarh are also benefiting from the scheme.

In the meeting, proposals for re-launching the scheme along with provision of loan for purchase of logistic and commercial vehicles under the scheme and increase in facilities were also discussed.

Leghari directed the representatives of Punjab Small Industries Corporation and Bank of Punjab to carefully review the proposals presented in the meeting and launch a publicity campaign for the success of the scheme and easy access to loans for business aspirants. He said that the holding of loan distribution ceremonies and the participation of public representatives would make the publicity process more effective.