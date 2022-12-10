Arizona senator leaves Democrats to become independent

WASHINGTON: Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced on Friday that she was leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent in a surprise move just days after President Joe Biden´s Democrats increased their slim majority in the chamber.

Sinema´s decision is not expected to significantly shift the balance of power in the Senate but it could increase her influence and that of another centrist Democratic senator, Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

“Like a lot of Arizonans, I have never fit perfectly in either national party,” the 46-year-old Sinema said in an opinion piece published in the Arizona Republic. “That´s why I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington,” she said. Democrats secured a 51-49 majority in the Senate with Raphael Warnock´s win this week in the Georgia runoff election and they will retain their hold on the chamber even with Sinema´s departure.

Democrats welcomed Warnock´s victory in part because it curbed the power of Manchin, who has blocked several of Biden´s major policy initiatives, and Sinema, who has also been a thorn in the side of the president at times.

There are two other independents in the Senate -- Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine -- but both caucus with the Democrats and are reliable Democratic votes. It was not immediately clear whether Sinema would also caucus with the Democrats but she said she would not caucus with the Republicans. “Becoming an independent won´t change my work in the Senate,” she said.

Sinema will need to avoid further antagonizing Democrats if she wants to retain coveted committee assignments. Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, said Sinema had informed him of her decision to change party affiliation and asked him to keep her committee assignments.