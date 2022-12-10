 
close
Saturday December 10, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Indonesia mine explosion kills 10

By AFP
December 10, 2022

PADANG, Indonesia: Ten workers were killed in Indonesia after an explosion in a coal mine caused a collapse, a rescue agency official said on Friday. The miners were at a coal mine in the West Sumatra province when the blast buried an estimated 14 people. The mine “reportedly collapsed due to an explosion caused by methane”, local search and rescue agency spokesman Octavianto, who like many Indonesians uses only one name, said in a statement.

Comments