Cleric kidnapped, killed in Iran’s restive southeast

TEHRAN: A Sunni cleric in Iran´s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan was kidnapped and killed, the authorities said on Friday -- the latest deadly incident in a region rocked by unrest.
The province -- one of Iran´s poorest -- is home to the ethnic Baluch minority and had been the site of often deadly violence even before nationwide protests erupted in September. “Mowlavi Abdulvahid Rigi... was kidnapped on Thursday by unknown assailants and died a martyr´s death” in the town of Khash, the provincial security council said in a statement.
