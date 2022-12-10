Sea cows threatened with extinction

MONTREAL: Dugongs -- large herbivorous marine mammals commonly known as “sea cows” -- are now threatened with extinction, according to an official list updated on Friday.

These gentle cousins of the manatee graze on seagrass in shallow coastal waters -- but their populations in East Africa and New Caledonia have now entered the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List as “critically endangered” and “endangered,” respectively.

Their primary threats are unintentional capture in fishing gear in East Africa and poaching in New Caledonia, as well as boat injuries in both locations. In East Africa, fossil fuel exploration and production, pollution and unauthorized development are also degrading their seagrass food source, while in New Caledonia seagrass is being damaged by agricultural run-off and pollution from nickel mining, among other sources.