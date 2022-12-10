Ankara expects US ‘green light’ for F-16 sale

ANKARA: Turkey is confident its long-awaited $6 billion deal to buy F-16 fighter jets will go ahead after the US House of Representatives introduced an amendment to the annual defence budget bill removing a series of hurdles to the sale.

On Tuesday, lawmakers in the US Senate and House reached an agreement on the annual defense policy bill. The Fiscal 2023 National Defence Authorization Act is set to pass by the Senate and House of Representatives this month before being sent to the White House.

In October 2021, Turkey made a request to the US to buy 40 Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets and about 80 modernization kits to update its existing fleet. However, Washington so far has refused to give a “green light” on the sale, saying that it needs to follow the standard process.

“The removal of articles that tied the sale of fighter jets to Ankara with restrictive conditions from the NDAA draft eliminated an important roadblock for Turkey’s purchase of 40 new F-16s and 80 F-16 modernization kits from the US,” Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara office director of German Marshall Fund of the US said.

In a letter written to Congress in March, the State Department said the potential sale of the jets and modernization kits to Turkey would strengthen bilateral ties and Nato’s long-term unity.

“The administration believes that there are nonetheless compelling long-term Nato alliance unity and capability interests, as well as US national security, economic and commercial interests that are supported by appropriate US defence trade ties with Turkey,” the letter said.

Sentiment toward Turkey in the administration of US President Joe Biden had softened after Ankara’s mediation efforts during the Ukrainian conflict and thanks to its normalization policy with former rivals, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Egypt.

In an interview with the CNN Turk broadcaster last month, Turkey’s presidential spokesperson, Ibrahim Kalin, said that US approval for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey could be completed in a month or two.