Duckett doesn’t see any mystery in Abrar’s bowling

MULTAN: Ben Duckett has said there is no mystery in Abrar Ahmed's bowling and England would attack the bowler in the second innings.

He is “basically a legspinner who has a good googly”, said Duckett who was the top scorer for the visitors in the first innings of the second Test on Friday.

Duckett, who made 63 off 49, was the second of Abrar's seven victims and scored 25 runs off the 18 balls he faced from the spinner, sweeping and reverse-sweeping him for four boundaries. Despite Abrar's success, he said that England's batters had managed to pick him out of the hand and that there was “no real mystery” to his unusual, front-of-the-hand style.”I can only talk individually and I obviously had my plans for him,” Duckett told Sky Sports. “He was basically a legspinner who had a good googly; there was no real mystery to it. He bowled beautifully today and I'm sure we'll have our plans in the second innings - but I'm pretty sure that we won't be blocking it.

“I think I swept about 90% [of the time] and when you're sweeping, you don't tend to necessarily look for it, but his googly was a lot slower. In general, most of the guys actually said they did pick him. I think he just bowled some nice deliveries and unfortunately for us, it was his day.

“There was limited footage, mainly on him bowling in the nets here, and not much to left-handers. Personally, I'd rather not know all of his tricks because I'd be worried and thinking about what he can do. I'd rather focus on what I can do to him and when you're looking to sweep – and he generally bowls quite slow – it doesn't really matter which way it's turning.” —Agencies