Pakistan dominate after Abrar spin magic

Ag AFP

Rawalpindi: Pakistan debutant Abrar Ahmed cast a spell over England Friday, grabbing seven wickets as the tourists were dismissed for 281 on the opening day of the second Test in Multan.

The 24-year-old – nicknamed “Harry Potter” by friends because he wears glasses similar to those of the fictional boy wizard – produced magic of his own to finish with 7-114.

In reply, Pakistan were 107-2 at the close, with skipper Babar Azam unbeaten on 61 and Saud Shakeel on 32, trailing by 174 runs.

Of the 12 wickets that fell on the day, James Anderson was the only fast bowler to dismiss a batter when he found an edge off Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq, who departed without scoring.

Abdullah Shafique scored 14 before edging spinner Jack Leach to keeper Ollie Pope, but Azam and Shakeel saw off the day with a third-wicket unbroken stand of 56.

The day belonged to the home team, and Ahmed in particular. Under pressure to square the series, Azam’s wish came true when the pitch took turn from the outset.

He brought on Ahmed in just the ninth over, and the spinner repaid him by bowling Crawley with a sharp incoming delivery – only his fifth ball in Test cricket.

Ahmed then trapped Duckett and Root leg-before – both given out only after Azam reviewed the on-field calls.

He made it 167-5 when Pope and Brook miscued aggressive shots and were caught. Ben Stokes (30) and Will Jacks (31) defied the assault after lunch for a 61-run sixth-wicket stand before Ahmed removed the England captain.

Ben Duckett (63) and Pope (60) were the main scorers in an England innings that finished at the stroke of tea, after skipper Stokes won the toss and decided to bat.

Spinner Zahid Mahmood claimed the last three wickets to finish with 3-63.

Ahmed’s figures were the second-best on debut by a Pakistan bowler – behind pacer Mohammad Zahid’s 7-66 against New Zealand in Rawalpindi in 1996.

He is the 13th Pakistan bowler to take five or more wickets in an innings on debut.

England, on their first tour of Pakistan since 2005, lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs.

Score Board

England won the toss

England 1st Innings

Crawley b Abrar 19

Duckett lbw b Abrar 63

Pope † c Abdullah b Abrar 60

Root lbw b Abrar 8

Brook c Nawaz b Abrar 9

Stokes (c)b Abrar 30

Jacks lbw b Abrar 31

Robinson c Nawaz b Mahmood 5

Wood not out 36

Leach b Zahid 0

Anderson b Zahid 7

Extras:(b 1, lb 12) 13

Total: 51.4 Ov 281

Fall of wickets: 1-38, 2-117, 3-145, 4-164, 5-167, 6-228, 7-231, 8-245, 9-245, 10-281

Bowlinmg: Ashraf 4-1-16-0, Ali 6-1-29-0, Abrar 22-1-114-7, Mahmood 7.4-0-63-3, Nawaz 12-0-46-0

Pakistan 1st Innings

Shafique c †Pope b Leach 14

Imam c †Pope b Anderson 0

Azam (c)not out 61

Shakeel not out 32

Extras : 0

Total: 28 Ov 107/2

Didi not bat: Mohammad Rizwan †, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-51

Bowling: Anderson 2-0-4-1, Leach 12-3-44-1, Wood 4-0-20-0, Root 6-1-21-0, Jacks 4-0-18-0

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Marais Erasmus