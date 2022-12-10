Tirmizi assumes office as Pakistan’s envoy at IRENA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi has assumed office as the permanent representative (PR) of Pakistan to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) at its headquarters in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.
He presented his credentials to the IRENA headquarters. The letter of credentials was received by Francesco La Camera, director general IRENA. He was warmly received by the director general and officials of the agency.
During the presentation of credentials, ambassador Faisal Tirmizi reiterated Pakistan’s full support to meet the objectives and initiatives of IRENA, stating that mainstreaming renewable energy remains a priority for Pakistan, it was officially stated on Friday. The envoy maintained that the government of Pakistan focus was on diversifying energy resources, which include hydropower, natural gas, coal and nuclear energy, besides the renewables such as solar, wind and biomass energy to meet the growing energy demands of the country.
