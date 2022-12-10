‘Strong LGs ensure improved social services’

ISLAMABAD: Strong local governments ensure improved social services and for that, we need strong vision and ambition for implementation of local governance.

Ms Ayesha Bano, MPA, Parliamentary Secretary Higher Education, KP said on Friday during a session on Making Local Governments In-charge of Social Services Delivery. The session was organised by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with USAID (NPI EXPAND HDA Program) during the 25th Sustainable Development Conference (SDC) in Islamabad.

She added that KP government has improved the status of education in the province by different local frameworks. Mr Inayat Ullah, MPA, KP, former minister for Local Governments, KP, elaborated during the session that local governance has the most important function of monitoring of the social services delivery where the councils need support & capacity building.

Javed Malik, Program Director, Malala Fund Pakistan highlighted the political barriers with the local government system. There are issues of limitation, delimitation, litigation of law and process and security situation.

Dr Shandana Khan Mohmand, Cluster leader and RF, IDS, UK, mentioned the problems of inclusivity of women in local government. Indirect elections, lack of accountability, reluctant behavior and immobilization of women are fundamental issues in political space.

Dr Saeed Gul, DG, Provincial HSA, Govt. of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed about the establishment of District Health Authorities in KP to improve the delivery of the health services at the local level.

While mentioning the best practices of Pink Buses and Meal Program in schools of Gilgit Baltistan, Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, urged on the community mobilization at the local level.