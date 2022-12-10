PMC president resigns over differences with health minister

ISLAMABAD: Internal politics at Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and differences with Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel compelled Prof Dr Noushad Ahmed Sheikh to quit the office of PMC President as he submitted his resignation to the health minister last month, The News has learnt.

“From the day one, Dr Noushad Sheikh was facing internal resistance and conspiracies at the PMC. He was not being allowed to work freely and remained under pressure from other office-bearers and some of the PMC council,” a close aide of Dr Noushad Sheikh disclosed on condition of anonymity.

He said serious differences with Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel also forced Dr Noushad Sheikh to tender his resignation after resisting undue demands of the health minister. Instead of compromising and following the illegal demands, Dr Noushad preferred to resign and pursued his career as a surgeon at one of the leading health facilities in Karachi.

He claimed that Pakistan People’s Party leader Dr Asim Hussain had recommended Dr Noushad for the position of member of PMC council but Surgeon General of Pakistan Army Lt. General Nigar Johar Khan, who is also the member of the PMC council, used her influence to get him elected as the president of the PMC.

When contacted Dr Noushad Sheikh, he confirmed that he had resigned from the office of PMC president and he was no more interested to withdraw his resignation. “I can’t work in an environment where I’m not allowed to operate freely as per my own principles and merit,” said Dr Naushad, adding that he could think of continuing as president PMC if assurances were given for exercising powers without any interference.

The News attempted to contact Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel for his comments but he could not be approached as he was on the visit to the flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

However, an official of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said that the PMC was an independent medical education regulatory body and ministry could not interfere in its operations and functions, adding that the claims of Dr Naushad for working under duress were baseless. He added neither the Prime Minister’s office nor any other state institution received any complaint in this regard.